India Bricks and Blocks (Clay, Fly-Ash, Concrete Block, AAC Block and Others) Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The report titled India Bricks and Blocks Market to 2021 - Focus on AAC Block Segment provides a comprehensive analysis of the brick and blocks market in India and covers market size and segmentation of overall market.

The report covers the further segmentation of the overall market based on clay brick, fly-ash brick, concrete block, AAC block and others. The sub segments of concrete blocks (Solid, hollow, CLC and RMC) have been discussed separately and analysis on them has been presented individually. Similarly, the market of clay brick has been segmented depending on the manufacturing technique. Additionally, an overall segmentation of the market has been based on the application of brick and block. The report covers detailed profiles of leading players in the different sub segments of the market.



The potential and future outlook has been individually discussed for India AAC block market and for the overall India blocks and bricks market. The report provides detailed analysis of segments, trends & developments, growth drivers and major restraints and challenges within the industry. The report also serves as a benchmark for existing players and for new players who wish to capitalize on the market potential and investors who are looking forward to venture into blocks and bricks market in India.



India is the second largest brick manufacturer in the world after China. Indian brick industry is almost entirely unorganized and characterized by the presence of large number of small scale manufacturers which compete with one another at the regional level.



Bricks industry in India has recorded considerable growth over past few years, driven by the growth in infrastructure and construction activities. Moreover, India's rising population, increase in per capita income, improved economic growth, industrialization and rapid urbanization has augmented the growth prospects of blocks and bricks industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Value Chain Analysis of India Blocks and Bricks Market



4. India Blocks and Bricks Market Introduction



5. Competitive Landscape of India Bricks Market



6. Snapshot on India AAC Blocks Market



7. Investment Models



8. Regulatory Landscape of India Blocks and Bricks Market



9. Issues and Challenges in India Blocks and Bricks Market



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for India Blocks and Bricks Market



11. India Blocks and Bricks Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2017-FY'2021

12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting India Blocks and Bricks Market



Companies Mentioned



Biltech Building Elements Limited

HIL Limited

JK Lakshmi Cement

Magicrete Building Solutions

Siporex India

UltraTech Cement

