

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A baby born aboard a Jet Airways flight from Saudi Arabia to India has just received his first birthday gift - free lifetime air tickets from the private Indian airline.



The child's mother went into premature labor on Sunday at an altitude of 35,000 feet. The airline crew and a passenger, who was a trained paramedic, helped deliver the baby.



The Jet Airways flight, with 162 passengers on board, was bound for the southern Indian city of Kochi. It was diverted to the western city of Mumbai, where the mother and baby were rushed to a local hospital and were said to be doing well.



Cicymol Jose, mother of the baby, was 30 weeks pregnant when she boarded from Dammam. The airline usually allows women to fly up to 35 weeks of gestation.



Jet Airways thanked its crew and the trained paramedic, Mini Wilson, for 'the successful birth of the baby boy'.



'Being the first baby to be born in-flight for the airline, Jet Airways is pleased to offer the newly-born a free lifetime pass for all his travel on Jet Airways,' the airline, which operates flights to 65 destinations in India and overseas, said in a statement.



Jet Airways joins about six other airlines, including AirAsia and Thai Airways, which have granted free air travel for life to babies born on board flights.



In April, the passengers and crew of a Turkish Airlines flight welcomed an unexpected little passenger when a baby girl was born mid-flight at 42,000 feet. The flight's crew helped in the delivery of the new born.



