LONDON, June 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence, the leading provider of drug, device, company, clinical trial, and market intelligence in the competitive pharma and medtech markets announces today the launch of its next generation of Citeline's Sitetrove and Trialtrove solutions, as well as new application programming interfaces (APIs) for Trials and Drugs. The new solutions are designed to deliver unparalleled access to Citeline's robust clinical trial intelligence with greater ease, speed and efficiency than ever before.



"Our next generation of clinical R&D Intelligence solutions are truly market driven," said Linda Blackerby, President of Informa Pharma Intelligence. "We have partnered with hundreds of customers to understand their data needs and workflows, and have developed our new Citeline platform and APIs based directly on their feedback."



The new Trialtrove and Sitetrove provides users with the ability to go even deeper with search criteria to make better and more well-informed critical decisions, gain competitive advantage, save costs on and optimize ROI for their clinical trials. The new APIs will also come with Informa's acclaimed Ask-the-Analyst service, connecting users with therapeutic expert analysts whose average response time to queries is 24 hours or less.



Informa's new Trials and Drugs APIs will enable users to search or stream information directly from Citeline's R&D Intelligence databases into their own systems and embed Informa's quality datasets directly into their own organization's data and workflows, minimizing duplicated effort and time spent acquiring and manipulating data.



"Clinical R&D professionals need to design strategies, develop protocols, plan and execute trials that are on budget and on time," said Nicola Marlin, Vice President of Product. "Our team of scientific analysts live and breathe the data universe to bring our customers a deep understanding of the current clinical trial landscape. The new Citeline platform and API solutions allow users to enjoy the same depth and breadth of specialized, high caliber content, delivered the way they want to better fit their need, internal solutions, and workflows."



"These new releases further reinforce our commitment to our customers to help them gain critical insights into the global clinical trial landscape, realize greater cost-savings and ROI as they develop on their clinical trial programs," stated Michael Hay, Head of Intelligence. "No other intelligence solution comes close."



Attendees at this week's DIA and BIO International conferences will get a sneak preview of these next generation solutions, which will begin launching to customers in July. Additional solutions including the next generation of Citeline's Pharmaprojects and additional APIs for Investigators and Sites are in development for launch later this year.



About Informa Pharma Intelligence Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.



With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.



About Citeline Citeline, part of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, is the world's most comprehensive source of real-time R&D intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry, featuring an unmatched intelligence collection and enrichment of global clinical trials, clinical trial investigator profiles and drug development pipelines.



Citeline is the R&D Intelligence arm of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, one of the world's leading providers of drug, device, company, clinical trial and market intelligence in the pharma and medtech markets. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.



