sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,915 Euro		-0,035
-0,71 %
WKN: 883565 ISIN: TH0001010014 Ticker-Symbol: BKKF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
BANGKOK BANK PCL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANGKOK BANK PCL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,899
5,025
17:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANGKOK BANK PCL
BANGKOK BANK PCL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANGKOK BANK PCL4,915-0,71 %