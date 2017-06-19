Dawson James Securities Announces Robert Wasserman Rejoins as Director of Research

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. is pleased to announce that Robert (Bob) Wasserman has rejoined the firm as Director of Research and as a publishing analyst.

Bob has over 30 years of analytical experience and has long focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors at firms including Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Jesup & Lamont and Southeast Research. Bob has an MBA from the University of Chicago and completed his undergraduate work at MIT. Bob holds licenses including Series 7, 86, 87, 24, and 63 and was named Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst for Healthcare in 2000.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina (www.dawsonjames.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please contact:

Elise Stern, Head of Capital Markets

estern@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2926

SOURCE: Dawson James Securities, Inc.