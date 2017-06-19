

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, said Monday that it will recruit 5,000 new staff this year, including electronics and software engineers, by using the virtual band Gorillaz's new mixed reality app as a recruitment tool. The announcement comes on the same day as Britain and the European Union begin tough Brexit talks.



Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, employs more than 40,000 people globally. The company will hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel, including in manufacturing. Most of the new recruits will be based in Britain.



Jaguar Land Rover noted that the Gorillaz app has a code-breaking challenge to test future engineering talent. The recruitment process will take place over the next twelve months, during Britain's talks to leave the European Union.



Gorillaz said that applicants can explore and take a two-part challenge. The first part of the challenge is designed to educate users about the benefits of electric vehicles. It involves assembling the Jaguar I-PACE Concept, Jaguar's first all-electric five-seater sports car.



The second and more demanding part of the game has been developed to engage and recruit budding electronic wizards and coders. It will focus on cracking code in Alternate Reality Game or ARG format.



'As the automotive industry transforms over the next decade, fuelled by software innovation, we have to attract the best talent and that requires a radical rethink of how we recruit. Here we've found an engaging way to recruit a diverse talent pool in software systems, cyber systems, app development and graphics performance,' Alex Heslop, Head of Electric Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover said.



The project follows on from Jaguar Land Rover's STEM initiative with Gorillaz in 2016, where founder member and female guitarist, Noodle, became Jaguar's Formula E Racing Ambassador.



In April, Jaguar Land Rover reported retail sales of 604,009 vehicles in the financial year ended March 31, 2017, up 16 percent compared to a year ago. This was for the first time in the company's 95-year history that it exceeded sales of 600,000 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX