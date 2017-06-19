sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,00 Euro		-0,03
-0,10 %
WKN: A0DJ9M ISIN: US8765685024 Ticker-Symbol: TATB 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sensex
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA MOTORS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TATA MOTORS LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,532
31,713
17:57
31,523
31,721
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TATA MOTORS LTD ADR
TATA MOTORS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TATA MOTORS LTD ADR31,00-0,10 %