Stock.Report: Tech Stocks Take Spotlight as White House Moves to Modernize

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / On Monday, the White House will be hosting a summit with some of the top brass in technology for the first meeting of the American Technology Council. This was created by President Trump's executive order, which was signed last month. Among the topics discussed will be the council's plans to modernize the government's technology infrastructure and secure its computer systems against things like cyber attacks.

As leaders from 18 companies are expected to attend, many are turning their heads to tech this week.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (ACRL) is a company that has recently focused on building and developing a suite of mobile applications. Earlier this year, Atacama announced that it had formally launched a new mobile application aimed at keeping roads safer and can also help fleet operators beef up the efficiency of operations. Their release of Good2Drive now brings the ability for drivers, corporate fleets, and even law enforcement to test a driver's alertness through cognitive tests in order to determine if he or she is fit to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"We are very excited about the release of Good2Drive at Google Play and the iTunes store. We anticipate this mobile application being used not only by families and individuals to promote safer driving habits but also by corporate fleets and law enforcement agencies to combat dangerous driving," stated Dan Finch, President of Good2Drive in a press release.

Good2Drive is designed with multiple applications in mind that include families, individuals, corporations, law enforcement, as well as the potential integration of other mobile apps. You can view our full report on Atacama Resources International here.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVTK) is a company focused on security solutions that help prevent physical and cyber breaches. The company offers an advanced, cost-effective software, in addition to other tools and systems, to achieve this. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had executed a worldwide exclusive agreement o manage construction crews via a new strategic partner, HelpComm.

According to the company, Bravatek's agreement with HelpComm is expected to generate no less than $6.5m in purchase orders within the next 12 months. Furthermore, the portfolio of master service agreements held by HelpComm includes the likes of companies like Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Pauline Ewald, J.D., Bravatek's Vice President of Telecom Services commented, "We look forward to a long and symbiotic relationship with Johnny Bolton and the whole HelpComm team. Our rapid acceleration in this space has been made possible by Bravatek's careful selection of allies with deep roots in the wireless construction business and dogged determination to prepare to prosper from the near term roll- out of 5G service."

