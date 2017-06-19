

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Supreme Court Justices will hear oral arguments in a case that could have a significant impact on state redistricting plans, the court announced on Monday.



The Supreme Court said it will hear a case challenging Wisconsin's state assembly district lines as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.



Last November, a federal three-judge panel ruled 2 to 1 that the Republican-drawn maps were drawn for the benefit of their own political party.



'The threat of partisan gerrymandering isn't a Democratic or Republican issue; it's an issue for all American voters,' said Trevor Potter, president of the Campaign Legal Center, which is representing 12 Wisconsin voters in the case.



He added, 'We're confident that when the justices see how pervasive and damaging this practice has become, the Supreme Court will adopt a clear legal standard that will ensure our democracy functions as it should.'



The Supreme Court has previously ruled that excessive partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional but has offered no standard for determining what constitutes partisan gerrymandering.



