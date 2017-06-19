Astana EXPO 2017 Forges Approaches to Sustainable Development of the Global Energy Sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recommendations and proposals for the transition to a sustainable energy system until 2030 have been developed at the Ministerial Conference and the 8th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development that took place within the exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 from June11 to 14.

Delegates from over 80 countries, including over 20 energy ministers, representatives of international organizations and leading experts, agreed to foster the provision of access to inexpensive, reliable, sustainable and advanced sources of energy.

Participants discussed the future of the energy sector, investments, oil prices, as well as the transition to renewable sources of energy, climate change, the promotion of new technologies and innovations, improved energy efficiency, etc.

On June 11, theMinisterial Conference approved a joint Ministers' Announcement, which includes recommendations and proposals for establishing a new energy model. TheAnnouncement will become part ofthe EXPO 2017 Manifesto of Values, the Exhibition's final document.

The International Specialized Exhibition dedicated tothe theme of Future Energyis hosting 115 countries and 22 international organizations. Over 3000 events will take place at the sites during the three months.

About Astana EXPO 2017

Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

Contacts: Natalia Kostikova, expo2017@m-p.ru, +7(903)209-35-00