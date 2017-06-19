Global Electrosurgical Products Report 2017 - Electrosurgical Generators, Handpieces and Consumables, and Accessory Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Global Markets for Electrosurgical Products" report to their offering.

Electrosurgery will account for a rising share of surgeries in emerging markets, according to the new report, "Global Markets for Electrosurgical Products in 2017." The report discusses the major forces affecting growth in the markets for electrosurgical generators, handpieces and consumables, and accessory products.

Incremental improvements to the design of electrosurgical products should facilitate greater convenience and ease-of-use in targeted conditions, including laparoscopic and minimally-invasive surgery, helping to drive annual electrosurgical caseloads higher and leading to growth in the global market, which was valued at $4.9 billion in 2016.



Key categories for electrosurgery include:



- Aesthetic

- Dermatological

- Plastic surgery

- Cardiothoracic surgery

- Otolaryngology

- General surgery

- Gynecology

- Orthopedics

- Spinal surgery

- Urology



Benefits of this report:



- Quantitative metrics including surgical procedure volumes, regional installed bases, the number of new and replacement systems sold, and the value of product revenues;

- An analysis of the competitive landscape for electrosurgical products in the U.S. and international regions;

- Detailed forecasts covering the period from 2015-2022



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 The United States

1.2 Europe

1.3 Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

1.4 Competitive Analysis



2. Electrosurgical Products

2.1 Generators, Handpieces, and Accessories

2.2 Clinical Uses

2.2.1 Aesthetic, Dermatological, and Plastic Surgery

2.2.2 Cardiothoracic Surgery

2.2.3 Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery

2.2.4 General Surgery

2.2.5 Gynecological Surgery

2.2.6 Orthopedic Surgery

2.2.7 Spine Surgery

2.2.8 Urological Surgery

2.3 Clinical Results

2.4 Products and Suppliers



3. Electrosurgical Procedure Volumes and Market Forecasts

3.1 The United States

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World



4. Companies Covered (Detailed profiles for companies in bold)

4.1 Bovie Medical

4.2 CONMED

4.3 CooperSurgical

4.4 Corinth MedTech

4.5 Elliquence

4.6 Erbe

4.7 Johnson & Johnson

4.8 joimax

4.9 Maquet (Getinge Group)

4.10 Medtronic

4.11 MEGADYNE (Ethicon)

4.12 Microline Surgical

4.13 Olympus

4.14 Plasma Surgical

4.15 Richard Wolf

4.16 Smith & Nephew

4.17 Starmed

4.18 Syneron Candela

4.19 THERMI

4.20 Utah Medical Products



