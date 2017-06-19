Astana Hosts Discussions on Greening the Economies of OSCE States

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Second Preparatory Meeting of the 25th OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum (EEF): Greening the Economy and Building Partnerships for Security in the OSCE Region was held as part of EXPO 2017 in Kazakhstan's capital on June 15-16.

During the two-day event, delegates from 57 OSCE participating states, leading experts, representatives of international organizations and the civil sector discussed issues ranging from sustainable development to the use of RES and the strengthening of energy security.

Giving a speech at the meeting, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vasilenko stressed the importance of the OSCE's role in sharing best practices and the latest achievements in economics and the environment, including the transition to a green economy.

The outcomes of the discussions in Astana will lay the groundwork for the definitive document that is due to be adopted on September 6-8 at the Final Meeting in Prague, and will also be adhered to while the decisions made by the OSCE Ministerial Council are elaborated further.

About Astana EXPO 2017

Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

