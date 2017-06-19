FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company announces that today, 19 June 2017, 275 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each were awarded free of charge under the Company's Share Incentive Plan to each of the Executive Directors (all of whom are PDMRs) listed below, as part of a general award to eligible staff:

Name of Director / PDMR

S Emeny

J C R Douglas

R H F Fuller

J D Swaine

S R Dodd

The closing price per 'A' ordinary share on 16 June 2017 was £10.89.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 June 2017