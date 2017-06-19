sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company announces that today, 19 June 2017, 275 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each were awarded free of charge under the Company's Share Incentive Plan to each of the Executive Directors (all of whom are PDMRs) listed below, as part of a general award to eligible staff:

Name of Director / PDMR

S Emeny
J C R Douglas
R H F Fuller
J D Swaine
S R Dodd

The closing price per 'A' ordinary share on 16 June 2017 was £10.89.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
19 June 2017


