PARIS LE BOURGET, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Note to editors: An image is included with this press release on Marketwired's website.

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has signed a definitive agreement to supply its latest PW150 engine family powerplant - the PW150C - to power the AVIC Aircraft MA700 aircraft. Since the selection of the PW150C for the new regional turboprop, P&WC has invested significantly in the engine's development to support its integration into the airframe. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"The PW150C turboprop engine continues to build on the proven PW150A engine architecture and will incorporate the latest technologies to deliver performance and fuel efficiency to the newly designed MA700 aircraft," said Frederic Lefebvre, Vice President, Marketing, P&WC. "Enhancements we have built into the PW150C engine include advanced high-efficiency technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, including a third-stage power turbine, a modified reduction gearbox to support the aircraft's larger-diameter propellers and an optimized low-pressure compressor."

The PW150C engine control will be integrated with the MA700's avionics and controls system to reduce pilot workload. It will offer enhanced dispatch availability and reliability in hot and high environments of Western China.

"To date, we have agreed on the definition of the mechanical interfaces and will soon close on the controls and functional interfaces definition," said Lefebvre. "The engine is in the detailed design phase and will be available to support AVIC's first aircraft rollout and flight test program."

The selection of the PW150C engine by AVIC Aircraft to power its MA700 aircraft is a testament to P&WC's ongoing innovation in regional aviation. It also further extends P&WC's presence in China's rapidly growing aviation industry.

P&WC has a long-standing relationship with AVIC dating back to the late 1980s, when the PT6 engine was selected to power its Y12 utility aircraft. The relationship with AVIC was further strengthened by a collaboration with Xi'an Aircraft Company in the development of the MA60/600 aircraft powered by the PW127J in the early 1990s. To date, more than 100 MA60 aircraft have been delivered to operators in China and elsewhere.

P&WC will be in Pavilion C2 at the Paris Air Show. Interested parties are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 reasons to go beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production and support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp, based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

Note to editors

For more information, visit our media page at www.pwc.ca/PAS2017-media.

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.

To view the image accompanying this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1097532_PWC_AVIC_PAS2017.jpg

Contacts:

Karine Baccichet

Pratt & Whitney Canada

1-514-240-6143

karine.baccichet@pwc.ca

www.pwc.ca



