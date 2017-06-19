Notice of Second Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call - Millicom

LUXEMBOURG, 19 June 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom will announce its second quarter results for the period ending 30 June 2017, on 19 July 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM (Stockholm) / 9:00 PM (London) / 4:00 PM (New York)

This represents a slight change from our previously communicated plan to report on July 20th.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 20 July 2017 at 2:00 PM (Stockholm) / 1:00 PM (London) / 8:00 AM (New York).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5065-3942

UK: +44-(0)-330-336-9411

US: +1-719-325-2226

Luxembourg: +352-2787-0187

The access code is: 5088688

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 20 July 2017 at:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5199-3077

UK: +44-(0)-207-984-7568

US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 5088688

CONTACT:

For further information please visit: www.millicom.comor contact

Investors:

Michel Morin +352-277-59094

Mauricio Pinzon +44-(0)-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, +352-277-59084 / press@millicom.com

