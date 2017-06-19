Regulatory News:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM) today completed a €500 million 7-year 1.25% bond issue for European investors, without covenants or ratings.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to meet the Group's general financing needs as part of its profitable and independent growth strategy, based on globalization and innovation. It will strengthen the Group's debt structure by extending the average maturity of its debt and diversifying its sources of financing.

BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Natixis acted as lead managers for the issue, with CM-CIC and Crédit Agricole CIB as co-bookrunners.

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ 33,000 people in 128 plants, 23 R&D Centers and 31 countries worldwide, supplying 70 carmakers Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

