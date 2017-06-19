Global Nano Drones Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) - Growth of Advanced Nano Sensors have Enhanced the Capabilities of Nano Drone - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nano Drones Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 (Focus on Payload, Price Range and End-Market)" report to their offering.

Drones have emerged as a powerful tool for various military and non-military applications. Due to their extensive use and demand in the military sector, these systems have constantly been evolving at a rapid pace. With various forms of innovations in the field of drone technology, advanced systems are being developed that are highly autonomous, light weight and are easy to operate. The market of nano drones is expected to show robust growth due to the increasing use of small size tactical UAVs in the law enforcement, military and other non-military applications.



The global nano drones market reported a revenue of $ 284.45 million in 2016. Military/law enforcement segment is expected to account for the highest revenue by forecast year of 2023. Consumer segment is likely to grow at a highest rate owing to its increasing use in the aerial photography and recreational activities.



Growth of advanced nano sensors have enhanced the capabilities of nano drones. Due to their light weight and small size, nano drones are highly portable. The application of nano drones has been actively adopted in military/law enforcement to carry out operations including search and rescue, reconnaissance, surveillance and situational awareness, among others. The drones in the consumer sector are expected to have the highest demand during the forecast period and hence, will prove as the largest potential market segment for utilization of nano drones.



