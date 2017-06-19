Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal coated flat glass marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005887/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global coated flat glass market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global coated flat glass market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (pyrolytic coating, magnetron sputtering technology, sol-gel technology, and nanotechnology), type (coated low-E glass, coated solar control glass, and coated self-cleaning glass), application (residential, commercial, automotive, and solar), and geography (Europe, the Americas, APAC, and MEA).

"The global coated flat glass market is projected to grow to nearly USD 34,600 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period. The recycling of glass waste material in glass manufacturing process is a key factor impacting the market growth," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global coated flat glass market is characterized by a highly fragmented market landscape with a mix of several well-established and small players. Major vendors operating in the market include ASAHI GLASS, Euroglas, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass, and Saint-Gobain.

The demand for coated flat glass is growing due to increase in the number of high-end buildings, which is leading to huge investment in terms of customized design, size, and advanced features. Therefore, vendors are coming up with new product features. Glass walls, glass façade buildings, and glass roof panels are some of the upcoming trends in the global coated flat glass market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five vendors in the global coated flat glass market

ASAHI GLASS

ASAHI GLASS specializes in the manufacturing of sheet glass. The company has three business divisions on the basis of their glass applications. The company caters the glass markets for automotive, construction, domestic household, and solar applications.

Euroglas

Euroglas was established by the association of five autonomous medium- and small-sized glass processing companies. The company is involved in the production of float glass, extra-white glass, laminated safety glass, coated glass for solar control and thermal insulation, solar glass, and glass for interior applications.

Guardian Industries

Guardian Industries is a manufacturer of glass, automotive products, and building products. The glass products segment of the company offers glass products to the commercial, residential, interior, automotive, and technical glass industries.

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass manufactures and sells glass and glazing systems for the construction (solar control glass, fire-resistant glass, and safety and security glazing), automotive, and technical glass markets. It has manufacturing operations in 28 countries and offers products in 130 countries.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain is involved in the habitat and construction market. It designs, manufactures, and distributes building and high-performance materials. The company caters to the automotive, buildings, ceramics, cement and glass, chemical, defense and security, display glass, energy, life sciences, electronic ceramics and semiconductors, and oil and gas industries.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2017-2021

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Ceramic Balls Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like industrial gasesmetals and minerals, and olefins This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005887/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com