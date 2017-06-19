Eiffage selected FINALCAD as a strategic partner to accelerate the digital transformation of the construction sites of the Group, in an open innovation approach.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005968/en/

Benoit de Ruffray, Chairman and CEO, Eiffage with FINALCAD co-founders Jimmy Louchart, Joffroy Louchart and David Vauthrin. Photo credit: Alejandra Gomez. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital transformation of the construction industry has turned into a strategic dimension for the performance of companies in this space. It is a driver of productivity gains and quality improvement for the construction and infrastructure projects.

Aware of the quick changes happening in the digitalisation ecosystem of the construction industry, Eiffage has taken a stance to adopt a partnership approach with innovative start-ups. Such partnerships provide the Group with a better agility and direct access to the expertise of these innovative companies, often several years worth of investment in Research Development.

"We selected FINALCAD because their approach to the field is different from other players in the market, and their product has received positive feedback from users on the field. This strong partnership is based on an open, two-sided innovation model. FINALCAD needs Eiffage to grow even stronger, and Eiffage needs FINALCAD to accelerate" said Benoît de Ruffray, Chairman and CEO, Eiffage.

The initial objective of the Group was to digitise two thirds of Eiffage Construction projects with FINALCAD by 2018. This objective has already been reached to date, demonstrating very strong adoption by the field, beyond expectations. Other branches of the Group have also started their digitisation with FINALCAD.

"FINALCAD was successfully used on projects of the Eiffage Group since 2012, but was limited to a project-based approach. From now on, we will accompany Eiffage in an enterprise-wide digital transformation, opening new perspectives in analytics for driving activity performance" said Jimmy Louchart, co-founder and CEO, FINALCAD. "From our point of view, the stance that Eiffage has taken with this partnership to accelerate their digital transformation is a clear demonstration of being an agile player and forerunner in France and in the world."

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised on the basis of the following business lines: construction, real estate, regional development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of more than 63,000 employees, Eiffage generated revenues of €14 billion in 2016, including nearly 20% outside France.

About FINALCAD

FINALCAD is a global leader in field mobile apps and predictive analytics for construction, infrastructure, energy and concessions. It helps contractors, developers, architects and field operators with quality control, defect management and progress monitoring, during construction and facility management. Since 2011, FINALCAD has been delivering more than 15,000 projects in 35 countries, and has secured over $22 million in funding from investors including Serena Capital, Aster Capital, and CapHorn Invest.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005968/en/

Contacts:

Eiffage

Sophie Mairé

+ 33 (0) 1 71 59 10 62

sophie.maire@eiffage.com

or

FINALCAD

Aurélien Blaha

+33 (0) 6 23 99 92 99

aurelien@finalcad.com