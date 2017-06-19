Global and China Automotive Camera ADAS Industry Report, 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global camera ADAS market was worth USD2,667 million in 2016, an increase of 21.3%, and is expected to rise 24.4% to USD3,320 million in 2017.

In 2016, broadly-defined camera ADAS shipments totaled roughly 40.1 million sets, of which, park assist (reversing camera) makes up the highest 34% or so, followed by 360-degree surround view system (about 20%) and FCW (about 13.7%). It is expected that by 2021 camera ADAS shipments will reach 71.4 million sets, of which park assist, 360-degree surround view system and AEB will capture 30.5%, 21.2% and 19.5%, separately. Narrowly-defined camera ADAS (excluding 360-degree surround view system and park assist system) shipments totaled approximately 15.2 million sets.

By shipments, Continental Automotive, Gentex, Magna, ZF TRW, NIDEC SANKYO, Valeo, Sony and Clarion are successively ranked. In terms of camera ADAS processor, Mobileye, TI, Xilinx, Ambraella, Renesas, Toshiba, Hitachi, ADI and NXP are successively ranked by shipments.

With the advent of L3/L4 self-driving in 2020, the deeply-learned embedded system will bring another marketing leap to an estimated USD7,760 million in 2021. Automotive camera module shipments totaled approximately 66.5 million sets in 2016 and are expected to rise 21.5% to 80.8 million sets in 2017 and then 117 million sets in 2021. In the unmanned era, Lidar will enter into rivalry with camera over the position of master sensor and is more likely to win out. Camera module won't see dramatic increase in shipments in the unmanned era.

Technologically, stereo camera's price has gone down and competitiveness has been boosted as shipments increase. Concerning luxury cars, main products of Benz, BMW, JLR and Lexus are likely to be configured with stereo camera in 2021. At the end of 2016, Denso launched small stereo camera, which would find wide application in Toyota compact cars. Besides, Honda and Hyundai are developing stereo camera system. It is predicted that by 2020 stereo camera will win one-third market share. Trifocal essentially as monocular camera poses no threat to stereo camera and has very limited market potential (only to be employed by Tesla and Volvo).

In China, local brand vendors with technical incompetence hope suppliers provide complete solutions containing millimeter-wave radar and actuator, and Bosch has monopolized the ESP market of local brands, therefore occupying the vast majority of local vendors' ADAS market. Local brand vendors are most interested in AEB, AHB and BSD, instead of alert and LKW applications.

