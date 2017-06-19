Air Management System Market Worth 6.26 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Management System Marketby System (Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control, ICE Protection), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the air management system market is estimated to grow from USD 4.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2017 to 2022.

Technological advancements resulting in performance efficiency of the system, the increased requirement of efficient thermal management due to rising heat loads from growing use of electric system architecture, and the need for safer operations in freezing weather conditions are the major factors driving the air management system market.

Based on system, the thermal management system segment is projected to lead the air management system market during the forecast period

Based on system, the thermal management system segment is expected to lead the air management system market during the forecast period. Rise in the number of electric systems in aircrafts have resulted in increased heat loads. Furthermore, composite materials that are rapidly replacing traditional metallic materials used for the manufacturing of aircraft structural parts and components are highly temperature sensitive. A thermal management system is extremely important for safe and efficient operations of an aircraft, as it manages heat loads and prevents the overheating of systems and components that may lead to mishaps.

Based on component, the sensors segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on component, the sensors segment of the air management system market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing need to measure values of different parameters, such as temperature, density, and thickness of ice, among others. For instance, sensors detect the temperature and humidity of the air in an aircraft cabin and send signals to temperature controllers to operate and maintain required temperature within the cabin.

North America is expected to lead the air management system market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the air management system market during the forecast period. The growth of the air management system market in North America is expected to be driven by the increasing air passenger traffic and rise in the demand for new aircraft in the region.

Major companies profiled in the air management system market report are Liebherr Group (Switzerland), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Meggitt Plc (U.K.), and Zodiac Aerospace (France), among others.

