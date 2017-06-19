Arion Bank hf. announced today its invitation to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 3.125% Notes due 2018 to tender their Notes for purchase. An announcement outlining the details of the tender offer has been published in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange where the Notes are listed.



Arion Bank will extend an invitation to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 3.125% Notes due 2018 (ISIN: XS1199968303) to tender their Notes for purchase for cash. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in a tender offer memorandum dated 19 June 2017, and which, amongst other things, concern the bank's proposed issue.



Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880; Email: arionbank@lucid-is.com).



Further information can be found in Arion Bank's announcement in the Luxemburg Stock Exchange and the Tender Offer Memorandum.