Citeline, powered by Informa Pharma Intelligence, is being integrated with goBalto's Select to provide broader knowledge of clinical trials and investigators in order to optimize the site selection process



NEW YORK, 2017-06-19 18:39 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Citeline, the gold standard in drug, trial and clinical investigator intelligence, powered by Informa Pharma's Business Intelligence, and goBalto, the industry-leader in cloud-based clinical study startup solutions, are announcing a partnership to integrate data from Citeline's Trialtrove and Sitetrove solutions into goBalto's Select, for optimizing site selection and accelerating clinical trial success.



By incorporating intelligence from Citeline, mutual goBalto and Citeline clients can access the most comprehensive collection of global clinical trials, clinical trial investigator profiles and drug development pipelines. By directly including Citeline data with client's internal assets in goBalto Select and other third-party databases, companies can realize a more robust, data-driven approach to accelerate the startup phases of clinical trials and optimize site selection - all in a single platform solution.



Trialtrove provides the industry's most robust coverage of the global clinical trial landscape and is the most comprehensive source for the complete history of individual clinical trials, while Sitetrove offers access to nearly 400,000 clinical investigators and 150,000 trial sites to help greatly improve clinical trial success. goBalto's award-winning Select offers a data-driven approach by weighing selection and performance variables to reduce the risks of selecting non-active, non-enrolling (NANE) sites and target populations ideally suited to studies in clinical trials. goBalto and Citeline client's will greatly benefit from the increased depth and breadth of data available to them allowing for faster and more accurate site selection decisions.



Jason Tse, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Pharma Intelligence said, "We're excited to team up with goBalto, knowing that our clients will benefit from their clinical trial operational expertise. Additionally, the partnership with goBalto further emphasizes our strategy to drive value and growth for our clients through strategic partnerships. Providing access to our data and insights through goBalto's platform helps expand knowledge of clinical trials and clinical investigator/site history to help achieve better results. Research and decisions in clinical trials can be made easier, faster and better through this partnership."



Sujay Jadhav, CEO of goBalto explained, "Informa Pharma Intelligence has a robust trove of data and deep understanding of clinical trials that our customers will find extremely valuable. Our partnership will speed up clinical trials and get much needed therapies to patients faster."



This partnership is kicking off ahead of the Drug Information Association (DIA) 2017 Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago on June 18. Both Informa Pharma Intelligence and goBalto will be attending the event at booth #'s 1148 and 1854, respectively. If you are interested in speaking with Informa Pharma Intelligence and goBalto at DIA please reach out to Robert.schraf@informa.com.



About Citeline



Citeline, part of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, is the world's most comprehensive source of real-time R&D intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry, featuring an unmatched intelligence collection and enrichment of global clinical trials, clinical trial investigator profiles and drug development pipelines.



Citeline is the R&D Intelligence arm of Informa's Pharma Intelligence vertical, one of the world's leading providers of drug, device, company, clinical trial and market intelligence in the pharma and medtech markets. For more information, visit https://pharmaintelligence.informa.com/



About goBalto



goBalto is the industry leader in cloud-based study startup software for the global life sciences industry, offering the only complete end-to-end platform for starting clinical trials, from site identification, feasibility assessment and selection through to activation, with comprehensive metrics to track adherence to timelines and budget. Committed to accelerating clinical trials through innovation, product excellence, and customer success, goBalto works with three of the top five CROs and more than two-thirds of the top 25 pharmas. Our customers include: Allergan, Covance, CMIC HOLDINGS, Genentech Roche, ICON, INC Research, Novartis, and PSI CRO. goBalto is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Philadelphia and Singapore. For more information, visit www.gobalto.com.



