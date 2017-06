WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) have moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, with the biotech company surging up by 10.8 percent. Rigel reached its best intraday level in well over a month earlier in the session.



The jump by Rigel comes on news the FDA has accepted the company's application for the use of Tavalisse in patients with chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia.



