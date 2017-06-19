Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatments Market 2015-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Neglected Tropical Disease Treatments" report to their offering.

The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of nonbranded generics.

The markets have been categorized based on regions defined by the WHO since it is the primary organization mapping disease prevalence, assisting with access to medicine and enabling partnerships. Regions include Africa, Americas, South-East Asia, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific. These cover all the WHO participating countries which are described in detail in the subsequent section.

Report Includes

- An overview of the global markets for tropical disease treatments.- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.- A look at the total addressable market, an indication of the number of people affected, and the current shares of key marketed therapies.

- Representations of market shares by geography, company, and future outlook.

- Insight on some of the newer drug candidates, clinical trials, and their end points.

- Analyses of factors such as increases in resistance of vectors to common insecticides, increases in rapid diagnostic techniques, and no established treatment for newer conditions like Zika.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Disease Overview



- Malaria

- Leishmaniasis

- Schistosomiasis

- Lymphatic Filariasis

- Chagas Disease

- African Trypanosomiasis

- Dengue

- Ebola

- Zika



4: Market Overview



- Total Addressable Market

- Malaria

- Leishmaniasis

- Schistosomiasis

- Lymphatic Filariasis

- Chagas Disease

- African Trypanosomiasis

- Dengue

- Ebola

- Zika

- Donations by Pharmaceutical Companies: Access to Medicines



5: Market Influencing Factors



6: Research and Development



- Malaria

- Leishmaniasis

- Schistosomiasis

- Lymphatic Filariasis

- Chagas Disease

- African Trypanosomiasis

- Dengue

- Ebola

- Zika



7: Patent Review



- Malaria

- Leishmaniasis

- Schistosomiasis

- Lymphatic Filariasis

- Chagas Disease

- African Trypanosomiasis

- Dengue

- Ebola

- Zika



8: Company Profiles



- Anacor Pharmaceuticals (Now Pfizer)

- Bayer

- Butantan

- (DNDI) Drugs For Neglected Diseases Initiative

- Eisai

- Gilead Sciences

- Glaxosmithkline

- Merck

- (MMV) Medicines For Malaria Venture

- Novartis

- The Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative

- Sabin Vaccine Institute

- Sanofi-Aventis/Sanofi Pasteur

- Takeda



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxrg5m/global_markets

