Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") has received further results of drilling from the ongoing 5,000m drill program on the 100% owned Maude Lake Gold Property. The primary objective of this drilling is to confirm several of the historical results and to also determine possible extensions and controls for a number of the gold veins.

Hole

From (m) To (m)

Core Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

Vertical Depth From Surface



RJK17-05



Hole abandoned due to bad ground









RJK17-06



390.6 392.4 1.8 1.15

-358 m

399.5

401.0

1.5

1.66

-336 m



425.2

437.8

12.6

4.50

-393 m

Containing

425.2

425.6

0.4

121.00

-389 m

545.3

549.7

4.4

3.04

-409 m

RJK17-07

673.2

673.9

0.7

1.77

-650 m



783.2

784.7

1.5

1.27

-757 m



(True widths cannot be determined at this time): Gold Analysis completed by Actlabs, Ancaster, Ontario)

RJK17-05 was drilled at an azimuth of 180° to test a historic deep intersection of 17.56 g/t Au over 8.08 metres in hole 85-06 but due to the nature of the ultramafic volcanics the hole had to be abandoned at 269.0 m. The drill was moved to the west and hole RJK17-06 was drilled to test hole 85-06 from the west. Hole RJK17-06 intersected 4.50 g/t Au over 12.6 metres at approximately the same elevation as the intersection in 85-06 but 15 metres to the north. Hole RJK17-07 was drilled to test depth extensions of the mineralization. The information obtained will be used to define mineralization plunges and the deeper potential. Hole RJK17-07 is the deepest drill testing to date. RJK is planning some infill sampling in hole RJK17-07.

RJK also wishes to issue an update that the drilling of Deep Hole 1, which is being drilled to test a large geophysical anomaly identified by the Stargate II AMT system, is progressing well.

RJK Explorations Ltd. would like to remind shareholders that the Annual and Special Meeting will be held on June 26th, 2017, and at that Meeting one of the matters to be voted on is shareholder approval of the sale of the Blackwater Properties to New Gold Inc. for $1 million. Since RJK has less than 19 million shares outstanding, this sale will add significantly to the current working capital of RJK and allow the Company much more flexibility in its future financing and exploration plans.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

RJK Explorations Ltd. has incorporated a rigorous QA/QC program for all its drill core handling and sampling procedures. A chain of custody is maintained for the drill core from the drill to core shack to assay lab. The samples are marked and the core is sawn with attention to the same half of the sawn core always placed in the sample bag. Certified standards, blanks and reject duplicate are placed within every sample batch. A batch consists of a specific number of samples dependant on the tray size of the lab performing the analysis. The standard and duplicate are inserted randomly within the sample batch while the blank is inserted immediately after a sample that may be anomalous. The blank material is sawn core from a unit that appears un-mineralized with gold in order to be able to test the crushing/pulverizing cleaning process.

William MacRae, M. Sc. P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has supervised, reviewed the preparation and approved the technical disclosure in the news release.

