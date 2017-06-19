MONROVIA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Eco Petroleum Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECPO) published today the first letter to the shareholders from the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ECPO, Harry Zhabilov.

Dear Eco-Petroleum Shareholders,

As the newly appointed CEO and Chairman of Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. it is with great excitement that I address the shareholders of the Company and of Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. regarding our future potential as we transition ECPO into the Immunotherapy Medical Industry.

IMMB is the exclusive license holder of an innovative US Patented treatment for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C which has successfully completed Phase III clinical testing at one of the leading Hospitals in Europe, the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Infectious and Parasite Diseases in Sofia, Bulgaria. A copy of the final report can be viewed at www.Immunotechlab.com and www.immunH.com. The participants in the Phase III testing were all salvage patients in various advanced stages of the HIV/AIDS virus.

The final report issued by the Ministry of Health demonstrated improvement in the immune indices in the absolute number of Ly, CD3 T, CD4 T, CD8 T, B Ly, NK and in the percentage of CD3 T, CD4 T, CD8 T, B Ly, NK and of the index CD4/CD8. The patients demonstrated significant decreases in their viral loads. The treatment had a positive effect on opportunistic infections related to the progress of the HIV Virus and is compatible with other modern antiretroviral drugs currently in use. Patients had an exceptional tolerance to the treatment with a complete absence of any major side effects.

In summary the report concluded that the test subjects, who were in the advanced stages of HIV/AIDS, experienced a virological effect with 80.5% achieving a drop in viral loads to below the threshold of detection and with 68% experiencing an increase in the strength of their immune system, as evidenced in the increase in CD4+T-lymphocytes. The treatment "turns on" the immune system to fight Autoimmune diseases which has not been achieved with other therapies. The individuals participating in the clinical trials demonstrated none of the ravaging side effects of many of today's treatments.

The Salvage Patients got better and healthier without sacrificing their quality of life.

IMMB, based on its novel therapeutic platform, believes that its treatment for HIV/AIDS is the first of its kind, and will be first to market, based on laboratory in-vitro results demonstrating a combination of entry inhibitor, fusion inhibitor and immunomodulator mechanisms of action.

Currently, over 36.7 million people are living with the HIV/AIDS virus globally with approximately half receiving treatment. There are an estimated 2.1 million new infections per year.

Over 50% of the dollars being spent on treating HIV/AIDS is being spent in North America with an additional 30% being incurred in Europe. This leaves 20% of treatment dollars being spent on the rest of the world's victims of AIDS. Over half of those infected with HIV/AIDS virus live in Africa. The estimated total expenditure for treatment of the disease is approximately $20 billion with an additional $19 billion + being spent on education and prevention in low and middle income countries.

It is estimated by the Harvard P H Chan School of Public Health as published in the March 2016 article entitled HIV/AIDS long term cost high -- and unaffordable to most affected countries, "that the price tag for providing long term HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in 2015-2050 in the NINE sub-Saharan countries most affected by the epidemic ranges from $98 billion at current coverage levels to $261 billion if coverage is scaled up".

ECPO, through Immunotech Laboratories, Inc., is committed to the commercialization of the proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C and creating new treatments for the better health of mankind and the realization of shareholder value for the existing shareholder base.

The current cocktail of drugs and treatments people living with advanced stages of HIV must take monthly to manage viral loads, which allows the patients to survive with the disease, cost between $4,000.00 and $25,000.00 per month, depending on the stage of HIV; placing the cost of treatments far more than the ability to pay in low and middle income countries. IMMB's 18-week treatment for advanced stage patients cost less than $6,000.00 for the treatment cycle, or $1,500.00 per month, compared to the low end average estimate of $16,000.00 for the same four months' worth of current medication at $4,000 per month. We believe, in most cases, once the treatment is approved for mass distribution and sales the IMMB treatment will not be required on a continuing basis but taken if viral loads increase during the life of the individual. Unfortunately, patients on current medication continue to experience treatment failure due to the development of resistance or toxicity to their prescribed drugs. This has not been manifested in the results of the IMMB testing. None of this takes into consideration the potential increase in the quality and longevity of the patient's life from a treatment such as IMMB's.

With the introduction of the IMMB product, the world could see a significant impact on the treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDs on a going forward basis that could not only benefit those suffering and dying from this disease but also reducing the economic impact it causes.

The potential for the ECPO and its Shareholders from the distribution of the treatment in monetary and humanitarian terms in the Company's estimation is uncalculatable.

At ECPO we believe that beating the unbeatable is possible.

I thank your time and confidence in the Company.

Harry Zhabilov, Jr.

CEO and Chairman

About Eco-Petroleum Solutions and Immunotech;

Eco-Petroleum Solutions / Immunotech Laboratories is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Immunotech is committed to creating drugs for the better health of mankind.

Immunotech's flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active drug substance of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has been shown to modulate the immune system.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Eco Petroleum Solutions, Inc. / Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. IPF is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Eco Petroleum / Immunotech Laboratories believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Eco Petroleum / Immunotech Laboratories to establish the efficacy of IPF in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of IPF in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests.

Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, Eco Petroleum / Immunotech Laboratories or any other person that the objectives and plans of Eco Petroleum / Immunotech Laboratories will be achieved should not regard the forward-looking statements as a representation.

IR Contact:



Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. / Immunotech Laboratories, Inc.

120 W Pomona Ave

Monrovia, CA 91016

Phone: (626) 538-4779

Fax: (626) 538-4779



