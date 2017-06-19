PPG (NYSE: PPG) experts and technology development partners will discuss innovative coatings, adhesives and sealants technologies for the automotive industry in three presentations during the 29th SURCAR Cannes Congress, June 29-30 at the Majestic Barrière Hotel in Cannes, France.

On June 29, Jean-Marc Pinel, research and development director and Thierry Harm, business development manager for PPG Adhesives and Sealants, will jointly present "How adhesives and sealers address new car designs and trends" in the morning. In the afternoon, Axel Nagel, technical manager, automotive clearcoats core group, Ingersheim, Germany, will join Martin Schuenemann, manager of top coat systems development for passenger cars, Mercedes Benz Daimler AG, to discuss the companies' color technology collaboration in their presentation "Generating new color effects by using stratifying pigments in clear coat."

Also in the afternoon, a presentation will address energy-saving coatings product and process improvements PPG is developing with other industry partners. "The evolution of low temperature curing spray applied decorative coatings," presented by David Fenn PPG research manager decorative coatings, will cover optimized spray application and reduced energy use for curing in automotive production paint shops.

SURCAR is the world's leading biennial congress on automotive body finishing since 1964. The International Congress is held every other year in Cannes, and every year in Asia, and it brings together an international audience of decision-makers and experts in automotive body painting from over 25 countries.

