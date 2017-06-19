Technavio's latest report on the global commercial convection oven marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global commercial convection oven market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (electric convection oven and gas convection oven) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Commercial convection ovens are one of the popular commercial equipment used in various foodservice establishments. Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial convection oven market to grow to USD 177.4 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial convection oven market according to Technavio food and beverage research analysts are:

New product launches

Need to ensure consistent heat distribution

Automation in commercial kitchen leading to technological advancements

New product launches

"The manufacturers of commercial convection ovens are constantly improving the traditional convection oven technology and design to introduce new convection oven technology and ensure a constant demand from consumers looking to update their convection oven technologysays Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Manufacturers such as Vulcan and Moffat Group have launched new commercial convection ovens in the market. For instance, Vulcan announced the launch of its commercial convection oven model VC5G gas convection oven, which also has ENERGY STAR certification due. The certification is appealing to the environmentally conscious consumer base, who show a clear preference towards the product.

Need to ensure consistent heat distribution

The foodservice establishments are under immense pressure to provide consistent cooking results in every batch of food produced to maintain and expand their customer base. The manufacturers of commercial convection ovens are actively launching convection ovens which have features to ensure even heat distribution inside the cooking chamber, resulting in consistent cooking results. For instance, Alto-Shaam provides commercial gas convection ovens that are equipped with its patented transverse-flow burner system that ensures the even hot air distribution inside the cooking chamber by reducing the need to rotate the pans for consistent cooking.

Automation in commercial kitchen leading to technological advancements

"The foodservice establishments worldwide are procuring convection ovens with the latest technology that are capable of improving the operational efficiency without compromising the quality of the food cookedsays Manu.

The manufacturers of commercial convection ovens are providing new advancements that can help the operators to achieve better efficiency. For instance, TurboChef Technologies provides commercial convection ovens that come equipped with over 3,500 pre-programed cooking menus, which helps the operator to select different food menus and achieve consistent cooking results every time.

