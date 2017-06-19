sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2017 | 19:09
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Consolidated Minerals Limited ('Consmin' or the 'Company') Notice of Investor Call

PR Newswire
ST HELIER, Jersey, June 19, 2017

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following on from the release of its Q1 2017 results on 26 May 2017, Consolidated Minerals will be holding a conference call for analysts and bondholders on Friday 23 June 2017 at 1:30pm (BST).

To access the annual results conference call, you must first register in advance on:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/43005026

Replay details will be available on request. Please contact investor.relations@consmin.comif required.

Company Information

For further information and to register for alerts, please visit our website http://www.consmin.com or email on: investor.relations@consmin.com


© 2017 PR Newswire