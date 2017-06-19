Consolidated Minerals Limited ('Consmin' or the 'Company') Notice of Investor Call

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following on from the release of its Q1 2017 results on 26 May 2017, Consolidated Minerals will be holding a conference call for analysts and bondholders on Friday 23 June 2017 at 1:30pm (BST).

To access the annual results conference call, you must first register in advance on:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/43005026



Replay details will be available on request. Please contact investor.relations@consmin.comif required.

For further information and to register for alerts, please visit our website http://www.consmin.com or email on: investor.relations@consmin.com

