Global Next Generation Pacemaker & ICD Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) - Focus on Product, End User & Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Next Generation Pacemaker & ICD Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) (Focus on Product, End User, and Competitive Landscape)" report to their offering.

The global pacemakers and ICDs market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% and 4.8% from 2017 to 2023. The factors includes revenue growth by dual chamber ICDs and Leadless Pacemakers as well as MRI Compatible ICD devices.

The pacemakers market by volume is expected to reach 1,433,358 units by 2023 and by value, it is anticipated to reach $10.19 billion. However, the ICDs market by volume is anticipated to grow over 392,267 units by 2023. The report is mainly focused on market volume and value for both pacemakers and ICDs in 45 countries across the globe.



The implantation of life saving pacemakers and ICD devices often come with many complications such as bleeding at the generator site, allergic reactions, infection where the pacemaker was implanted etc. However, the development of leadless pacemakers and the advent of MRI compatible pacemakers have revolutionized the industry, leading to a growth in the possibility of less complication rates than conventional pacemakers. Newer non-invasive cardiac devices with extended battery life is expected to further propel the market. Furthermore, various other technologies are also evolving such as tele-monitoring, cardiac contractility modulation (CCM) and wireless pacing which are expected to increase the growth of this market in the upcoming years.



Furthermore, rising number of cardiovascular diseases, increasing older population as well as favorable government policies are some of the key driving forces of the market. However, lack of skilled medical professionals (in terms of performing pacemaker procedures), huge pricing pressure, and declining capital expenditure of hospitals are likely to restraint the growth of this market.



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei Corp.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific

EBR Systems, Inc.

MEDICO S.p.A.

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Osypka Medical GmbH

Physio-Control Corp.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

St. Jude Medical, Inc

ZOLL Medical Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Market Overview



3 Market Dynamics



4 Pricing Trends



5 Competitive Landscape



6 Industry Insights



7 Global Pacemaker and ICDs Market, by Product Type



8 Global Pacemakers and ICDs Market, By Applications (Qualitative Only)



9 Global Pacemakers and ICDs Market, By End Users



10 Global Pacemakers and ICDs Market, By Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zfjmj/global_next

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716