Stock.Report: Technology Stocks Could Get Boost From This Week's White House Meeting

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / President Trump's American Technology Council will meet today to discuss a multitude of topics including things like the highly criticized H-1B visa program as well as a plan to outline a modernization strategy for the government's technology infrastructure. Preventing cyber attacks is one of the major focuses of this modernization strategy in light of the recent WannaCry global hack.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bazos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Founders Fund's Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt will be among tech leaders who will be in attendance. With the spotlight shed on this event, technology stocks have taken on more attention

Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. (DATI) has taken a unique approach to the technology space through implementing and carrying out a business accelerator model. According to the company, the platform leverages the Public Accelerator-Incubator strategy in order to further grow technology start-ups. The company acts as an add-on to top accelerators like Techstars, Angelpad, Y Combinator, StartX and 500 Startups. Essentially the company accelerates capital investment into startups by allowing angel investors the ability to hedge against their private equity investments. This is in comparison to simply trying to fund or mentor start-ups.

Digital Arts Media Network CEO Ajene Watson stated in recent press, "Digital Arts Media Network is not simply a company trading on the OTC, it is a product specifically designed to trade on the OTC; with hope of setting a precedent, and becoming an agent of change and wealth redistribution to the average investor. We all know, this type of opportunity is long overdue." You can view our full report on Digital Arts Media Network, here.

Novadaq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDQ) is an imaging technology company working to enable physicians a point-of-care solution to allow for real-time actionable information to both improve quality of care as well as decrease healthcare costs.

This morning the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Stryker Coproration for $11.75 per share. This represents a premium of roughly 95.8% over the previous closing price of Novadaq shares on Friday, June 16.

"This transformative transaction recognizes the exceptional value we have built at NOVADAQ. Moreover, we believe it creates a strong opportunity for NOVADAQ, its customers, partners, shareholders and employees," said Rick Mangat, President and Chief Executive Officer of NOVADAQ. "I am proud of the impact our SPY and PINPOINT technology has made throughout the world in breast reconstruction and colorectal surgery, as well as other minimally invasive applications, and look forward to the additional progress we can make as part of Stryker's organization."

