Global and China Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Global OEM HUD market size attained USD560 million in 2016, surging by 33% from a year earlier, and is predicted to leap to USD1,780 million in 2020.

Market size and shipments of W-type were roughly USD530 million and 2 million sets respectively in 2016, and will expectedly move up to USD1,715 million and about 7 million sets in 2020; C-type saw market size of around USD30 million and shipments of 600,000 sets in 2016, and the figures are estimated to climb to USD65 million and 1.7 million sets respectively in 2020.



Nippon Seiki under Honda seizes a market share of over 50%. BMW, GM and Audi are the three major clients of Nippon Seiki, and their models including BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, X Series, Audi Q7 and GM Cadillac and Buick all carry Nippon Seiki's HUDs. The company plans a capacity of 3 million units in 2020, most of which will be W-type. It now has 4 production bases in Japan, North America and the UK, and is building a new one in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture which is scheduled to come into production next year. Continental's main clients are Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, and its HUDs find application in Mercedes-Benz C Class, Audi A6 and A7 and BMW 3 Series. In January 2017, Continental and the U.S.-based Digilens reached a strategic cooperation agreement for development of AR-HUD. Denso primarily supports Toyota and Hyundai; Visteon is a supplier of PSA; BMW Mini bears Bosch's HUD.



