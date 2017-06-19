VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Intercepts include:

-- 8.2m at 24.65 g/t AuEq plus 3.2m at 4.77 g/t AuEq in hole GCDD0074 -- 4m at 60.57 g/t AuEq, including 1m at 77.99 g/t AuEq and 1m @ 95.30 g/t AuEq, plus 0.3m at 14.49 g/t AuEq in hole GCDD0071

- see Table 1 for full details on drill holes

K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE: KNT)(OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce recent results from 11 diamond drill holes completed in the ongoing underground grade control drilling program at its high grade Kainantu Gold Mine.

A number of these latest results are particularly important as they show wide high grade intersections less than 20 metres from the drill cuddy.

Ian Stalker, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, states, "The latest grade control drilling results include some of the widest that we have seen to date at Irumafimpa, with 8.2 metres at 24.65 g/t AuEq recorded in hole GCDD0074 and 4 metres at 60.57 g/t AuEq recorded in hole GCDD0071. Importantly in both places these intersections commence less than 20 metres from the drill cuddy."

Table 1 and 2 below provides a summary of the results from eleven diamond grade control which have been drilled into stope areas. Table 1 provides a summary of the significant intercepts from the holes, while Table 2 provides details of collar location and hole orientation.

Table 1 Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Irumafimpa Grade Control ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- True Gold From To Interval width Gold Copper Silver equivalent Hole_id (m) (m) (m) (m) g/t % g/t g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0062 36.94 41.9 4.96 3.12 5.96 0.090 4.15 6.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 39.3 40.1 0.8 0.5 29.84 0.080 3.3 30.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0063 39 47 8.00 4.48 4.25 0.644 4.59 5.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 39 40 1.00 0.95 2.69 0.540 2.00 3.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 42.1 42.3 0.20 0.19 35.76 0.040 1.00 35.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 42.9 43.74 0.84 0.78 3.11 1.050 9.00 4.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 45.9 47 1.10 1.04 5.11 0.400 5.00 5.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0063 64 69.29 5.29 3.89 2.77 0.530 63.44 4.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 64 65 1.00 0.95 2.61 0.600 4.00 3.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 67.3 68 0.70 0.66 3.50 0.350 240.00 7.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 68 68.8 0.80 0.76 2.95 0.610 65.00 4.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 68.8 69.29 0.49 0.57 5.02 0.750 39.00 6.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0064 32.2 36.9 4.70 2.64 2.39 0.600 0.85 3.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 35.9 36.9 1.00 0.94 4.02 0.130 2.10 4.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0065 15.5 16 0.50 0.46 2.84 0.290 13.20 3.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0065 35.4 36 0.60 0.54 17.68 0.060 2.60 17.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0065 42.2 42.7 0.50 0.45 3.23 0.020 0.50 3.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0066 29 29.7 0.70 0.66 2.43 0.010 3.30 2.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0066 72 74.1 2.10 1.97 3.55 0.100 16.86 3.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 72 73 1.00 0.94 5.78 0.170 31.10 6.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0067 72.2 72.6 0.40 0.35 7.97 0.077 19.40 8.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0069 18.32 18.9 0.58 0.56 4.02 0.100 31.90 4.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0069 48 48.3 0.30 0.27 6.55 0.019 3.80 6.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0069 51.2 51.9 0.70 0.68 3.97 0.038 8.20 4.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0070 65 66 1.00 0.95 10.24 0.020 0.20 10.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0071 3.7 7.4 4.00 3.91 60.29 0.070 13.04 60.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 3.4 4.2 0.80 0.78 10.65 0.057 6.00 10.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 4.2 5.2 1.00 0.98 77.55 0.056 27.20 77.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 5.2 6.4 1.20 1.17 49.96 0.112 11.20 50.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 6.4 7.4 1.00 0.98 95.15 0.043 6.70 95.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0071 11.4 11.7 0.30 0.29 14.22 0.106 8.90 14.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0073 2 4.7 2.70 2.60 7.39 0.016 1.46 7.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 3.75 4.7 0.95 0.93 16.45 0.020 3.30 16.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0074 4.8 13 8.20 8.00 24.53 0.055 2.85 24.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 4.8 5.3 0.50 0.49 42.26 0.017 2.40 42.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 5.3 6.2 0.90 0.88 22.63 0.028 2.00 22.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 7 7.5 0.50 0.49 74.14 0.070 2.70 74.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 9.4 9.9 0.50 0.49 111.21 0.083 11.80 111.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 10.9 11.2 0.30 0.29 35.88 0.293 24.20 36.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 12 13 1.00 0.98 50.34 0.074 3.70 50.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0074 14.5 17.7 3.20 3.00 4.52 0.150 2.67 4.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 17.4 17.7 0.30 0.29 18.81 0.181 3.40 19.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes Gold Equivalent uses Copper price - US$2.50/lb; Silver price US$16/oz and Gold price of US$1200/oz Table 2 Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Irumafimpa Grade Control Drilling ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Collar EOH Hole_id Collar location orientation depth Lode ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Local Local Local north East mRL Dip azimuth (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0062 59726.33 29940.75 1260.74 -38.59 236.11 59.1 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0063 59742.42 29930.69 1218.32 13.65 282.49 70 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0064 59742.00 29930.79 1218.41 14.34 258.53 50.9 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0065 59741.97 29930.80 1216.92 -19.06 257.79 90.6 Irumafimpa --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - GCDD0066 59742.61 29930.62 1216.93 -17.86 282.28 80.2 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0067 59742.60 29930.61 1217.01 -14.95 282.09 85.8 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0068 59740.61 29930.64 1218.27 10.93 235.52 50 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0069 59740.76 29930.79 1217.12 -13.41 236.40 84.4 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0070 59740.82 29930.80 1217.11 -13.54 235.80 73.7 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0071 59618.90 29884.65 1249.65 -14.33 142.98 40.1 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0072 59617.21 29890.61 1249.97 -10.43 122.77 37 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0073 59621.46 29886.23 1248.89 -19.63 96.84 41.6 Irumafimpa ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCDD0074 59622.44 29885.05 1249.75 -12.78 75.03 40 Irumafimpa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

K92 Geology Manager, Andrew Kohler, P.Geo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the company,

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

