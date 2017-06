WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher in recent sessions, shares of EQT Corp. (EQT) have pulled back sharply during trading on Monday. EQT is currently down by 7.3 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in over a month.



The pullback by EQT comes after the energy company announced an agreement to acquire Rice Energy (RICE) for approximately $6.7 billion in cash and stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX