

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Media company Calkins Media is reportedly selling its six remaining daily newspapers in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh suburbs.



New Media Investment Group, parent of GateHouse Media, is buying the Bucks County Courier Times, the Intelligencer, the Beaver County Times and the Ellwood City Ledger, all in Pennsylvania, and the Burlington County Times in New Jersey. According to reports, the deal is worth $17.5 million. New Media Investment has also acquired the operations of the Calkins Digital Group, a press facility and all related websites.



Calkins is selling its sixth paper the Uniontown Herald-Standard to Wheeling, West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.



