Miranda Gold Corp.: Miranda Signs Agreement to Acquire Its Fourth Large Epithermal Vein System in Colombia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Miranda Gold Corp. ("Miranda") (TSX-V: MAD) is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Argelia Project from Bullet Holding Group ("Bullet") for payments and retained interests.

Argelia represents Miranda's focus on adding to its portfolio, robust epithermal gold systems that display numerous subparallel veins, which commonly show high gold values from systematic channel sampling. Eighteen or more distinct veins are observed in surveyed historic workings on the project - with ten showing sample values of greater than 10 g Au/t up to 109 g Au/t from 0.5 meters to 4 meters sampled vein widths. The best sample returned 20.5 g Au/t over 4 meters in a historic crosscut. Approximately 100 meters vertically below this crosscut, there is another adit on the same vein showing one meter at 20 g Au/t, suggesting that a mineralized "shoot" may exist between the two levels. Public records report that a private British company mined on the project prior to 1950 in the area of the upper crosscut and lower adit.

The veins appear to be distributed sub-parallel across a regional-scale, 2-kilometer northeast trending shear zone and exposures extend for 8 kilometers along strike. The veins strike at an oblique angle to the shear zone and may be emplaced in dilational structures, secondary to the main shear. Veins are only noted in workings, and it is likely that significantly more veins are unexposed across the shear zone. The style of mineralization and associated metals suggest that Argelia is an intermediate sulfidation (IS) epithermal system.

Argelia joins Miranda's Cerro Oro, Mallama, and San Lucas projects; all characterized by epithermal veins with significant vein density and extent, and common high-grade channel samples. Since Colombia has recently permitted three underground mines for full production, Miranda feels it is prudent to hold robust underground targets as part of its portfolio.The selection of these particular projects follows several years of exploration and evaluation by Miranda.

Buritica analog vein systems are still the exploration "holy grail" in Colombia, as evidenced by the recent strategic investment totaling $134 million by Newmont Mining Corporation and Red Kite Mine Finance in Continental Gold Ltd. While with work to date, only San Lucas is clearly a Carbonate Base Metal (CBM) gold system similar to Buritica, all of Miranda's vein projects were screened for the potential to deliver future major company production profiles and resources. As Colombia appears to be quickly drawing interest from major mining companies, this character is important for Miranda's Prospect Generator-Joint Venture business model.

The Argelia Project totals 5,400 hectares in three exploration applications, and is 145km or about four hours by road from Medellin, within the Antioquia Department. No indigenous lands impact the project. However, the project requires subtraction from the forestry reserve - as do all applications granted under the "Second Law" - and they then must be converted to title. This work will begin immediately.

The Argelia acquisition is a result of Miranda's sampling (including work by Bullet) and reconnaissance evaluations during the last resource market down-cycle. Miranda has maintained an active presence in Colombia while waiting for quality projects to become available and for security risks in certain areas to become more manageable - as a result of the armistice that was signed between the Colombian government and opposition groups.

Agreement Details

The terms of this agreement require that Miranda makes the following series of payments and a share issuance - all based on the occurrence of the following events:





A residual net profits interest ("NPI") of 4% - or - a residual net smelter royalty ("NSR") of 1.5% - whichever is greater - will be payable to the vendor, until US$6.0m has been paid - at which time an NSR of 1.5% will be payable for the life of the mine.

There are no minimum work commitments on Argelia, and there is no area of influence restrictions for Miranda any adjacent property.

About Miranda

Miranda is a gold Prospect Generator active in Alaska and Colombia, whose emphasis is on acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Miranda performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize our exposure to discovery and minimize exploration risk. Miranda has ongoing relationships with IAMGOLD Corporation, Gold Torrent, Inc., and Montezuma Mines Inc.



