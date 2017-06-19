United States Processed Meat Market 2017-2021: Market Positioning Matrix Based on Product Portfolio and Brand Presence for Key Market Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Processed Meat Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The processed meat market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the processed meat market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the consumption in terms of volume through the retail sales of different types of processed meat -chilled processed meat, frozen processed poultry, canned/preserved meat and meat products, and frozen processed red meat. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of sous vide technology in processing meat. The processed meat market in the US is witnessing the adoption of the sous vide technology.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand for strong flavors in processed meat. US consumers now prefer to consume proteins in larger amounts as a part of their diet. Consumers consuming products such as deli meats, sausages, ready-to-eat cold cuts, beef jerkies, and other processed meat products are looking for a broader range of flavors in these products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent laws for processed meat. The stringent regulations and guidelines issued by various government bodies will also negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period. The processed meat industry is heavily regulated by the strict standards laid down by various government bodies across the world.
Key vendors
- AdvancePierre Foods
- Hormel Foods
- JBS
- Tyson Foods
Other prominent vendors
- Cargill
- Conagra Brands
- CLW Foods
- FLANDERS PROVISION
- General Mills
- Keystone Foods
- National Beef Packing
- OSI Group
- Sanderson Farms
- Schwan's Shared Services
- Smithfield Foods
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Market segmentation by product type
Part 09: Market segmentation by home consumption
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
