19.06.2017 | 19:46
PR Newswire

United States Processed Meat Market 2017-2021: Market Positioning Matrix Based on Product Portfolio and Brand Presence for Key Market Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Processed Meat Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The processed meat market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the processed meat market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the consumption in terms of volume through the retail sales of different types of processed meat -chilled processed meat, frozen processed poultry, canned/preserved meat and meat products, and frozen processed red meat. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of sous vide technology in processing meat. The processed meat market in the US is witnessing the adoption of the sous vide technology.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand for strong flavors in processed meat. US consumers now prefer to consume proteins in larger amounts as a part of their diet. Consumers consuming products such as deli meats, sausages, ready-to-eat cold cuts, beef jerkies, and other processed meat products are looking for a broader range of flavors in these products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent laws for processed meat. The stringent regulations and guidelines issued by various government bodies will also negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period. The processed meat industry is heavily regulated by the strict standards laid down by various government bodies across the world.

Key vendors

  • AdvancePierre Foods
  • Hormel Foods
  • JBS
  • Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors

  • Cargill
  • Conagra Brands
  • CLW Foods
  • FLANDERS PROVISION
  • General Mills
  • Keystone Foods
  • National Beef Packing
  • OSI Group
  • Sanderson Farms
  • Schwan's Shared Services
  • Smithfield Foods

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Market segmentation by product type

Part 09: Market segmentation by home consumption

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q8wsqv/processed_meat


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




