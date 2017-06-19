

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In protest of Republicans crafting their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare behind closed doors, Democrats will seek to grind Senate business to a halt Monday night.



Democrats intend to object to all unanimous consent requests in the Senate and hold a late-night talkathon to highlight their opposition.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the moves are the merely the first steps Democrats are prepared to take in order to shine a light on the 'shameful' bill.



'Republicans are drafting this bill in secret because they're ashamed of it, plain and simple,' Schumer said. 'If Republicans won't relent and debate their health care bill in the open for the American people to see, then they shouldn't expect business as usual in the Senate.'



Democrats have indicated they plan to try to force the House-passed healthcare bill to committee even though the move is unlikely to succeed.



The announcement of the tactics comes as liberal groups have been pressuring Democrats to do more to stop the GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.



However, the moves are not likely to change the timing of a vote, with Senate Republicans expected to bring their bill directly to the floor as early as next week.



