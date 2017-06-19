Saxbury Limited: The Successful Launch of What is Set to be the UK's Leading Real Estate Practice for the Serviced Apartment and Apart-Hotel Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After its recent successful launch, Saxbury Limited is set to be the UK's leading real estate practice for the serviced apartment and apart-hotel industry. Saxbury consults on developments across the UK, offering strategic advice to asset managers, developers, investors and private landlords, as well as serviced apartment operators.

Unlike many other practices in this area, Saxbury is not a "bolt-on" department of a wider property business. Instead, Saxbury's Directors have been working in this sector since it emerged over a decade ago, and between them have over 50 years of expert knowledge in a wide range of disciplines in the real estate sector. Saxbury's Directors have built up a boutique business that focusses solely on this niche market and have unparalleled experience of working alongside its clients to ensure they make the most of serviced apartment and apart-hotel opportunities. Saxbury has created successful partnerships on all projects, operating on a confidential and trusted basis throughout.

Saxbury has already been involved in some cutting edge projects, such as Scala House in Fitzrovia and The Moorgate City of London apart-hotel, working as a trusted partner to their clients. After completing the Moorgate project, the client said of Saxbury: "There is no doubt that Saxbury played a critical role in successfully delivering this project. We have not seen this level of expertise and insight anywhere else in the market."

Saxbury acts as part of the inner sanctum of advisers and decision makers for its clients, creating a winning strategic alliance for each development. Saxbury encourages all parties interested in this area to follow them on LinkedIn so you can keep up to date with the latest developments in the industry, and the deals Saxbury is bringing to market.

