ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Extending the steep drop seen in the previous session, shares of Costco (COST) have moved to the downside during trading on Monday. Costco is currently down by 1.7 percent after hitting a four-month intraday low.



The continued decline by Costco comes after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the warehouse retailer to Hold from Buy and lowered its price target to $172 from $187.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX