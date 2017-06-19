SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Harnessing the cognitive computing capabilities of IBM Watson®, Los Angeles-based LegalMation™ launches a robust platform today that automates many key tasks involved in the early stages of litigation -- making it the first technology tool that actually analyzes legal complaints and produces draft versions of work product in minutes. LegalMation debuted its groundbreaking application at the MCCA's (Minority Corporate Counsel Association) Global TEC Forum in San Francisco before a crowd of leading in-house counsel.

In as little as two minutes after uploading a complaint, LegalMation generates a draft answer, draft set of requests for production, form interrogatories and special interrogatories. This ground-breaking application shaves as much as 10 or more hours of attorney or paraprofessional time on each filed case, facilitating greater cost predictability, improved accuracy and freeing up attorney time for more substantive work.

LegalMation's automation goes well beyond the current cadre of budgeting, data analytics, project management, legal research and e-discovery applications currently available in the legal A.I. space.

"Watson's strength is in its ability to read like a human and understand and categorize information within context. LegalMation's expert team of litigators and software engineers have 'trained' Watson and layered it with proprietary software to produce usable and quality first drafts in a fraction of the time, with increased accuracy and reliability. This is novel for the Watson ecosystem," stated Neil Sahota, IBM Watson World Wide Business Development Leader and member of the LegalMation Board of Directors.

With many efficiency benefits for corporate legal departments and law firms, LegalMation is the brainchild of nationally recognized litigation boutique LTL Attorneys LLP Partners' James Lee, Thomas Suh and others. In their own practice, the lawyers witnessed (and remembered) the tedious, early discovery tasks performed by associates and felt their talents could be focused on more cognitively demanding assignments higher up the litigation chain. Following two years of strategic planning and development, LegalMation's launch allows both law firms and in-house legal departments to achieve higher levels of productivity, efficiency and cost savings.

"Using LegalMation is like hiring high quality new attorneys. The platform analyzes a complaint and produces initial drafts of the documents that are typically left to junior attorneys -- a decided benefit for high-volume practices at law firms or equally for in-house departments at corporations that see a high volume of similar filings," said LTL Attorneys Managing Partner Lee who also serves as the CEO of LegalMation. "We are excited that our technology works on the majority of lawsuits in the country and allows increased time for more thoughtful and challenging assignments, which translates into a quicker progression from paper-pushing to the judgment-based work that clients and attorneys seek out."

LegalMation's software leverages the IBM Watson engine, and it is currently in beta test mode use by LTL Attorneys. Since its founding, the firm has become known for its integration of the latest technology tools and other innovations to provide its clients with the most cost effective and highest quality legal services possible, all of which facilitate cost predictability and the effective implementation of alternative fee arrangements.

"LTL continues to innovate with the latest technologies available in the legal space to provide its clients with award-winning service. Developing a groundbreaking A.I. tool was the next logical step for us," Lee added.

About LegalMation™

LegalMation™ is owned by LTLW, Inc., a California-based technology company. It is led by a diverse group of experienced lawyers and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law (particularly litigation) through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

