We said repeatedly in recent months that tension is rising in the gold market. Very recently, we observed momentum and forecasted it was a matter of days (max 2 to 3 weeks) until gold would choose a new trend: Gold - Decision Time After U.S. Fed Rate Hike. The challenge with the gold price, as well as the silver price and precious metals miners, is that the market moved from false breakout to false ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...