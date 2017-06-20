

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systèmes (DASTY.PK) and Airbus APWorks GmbH, a subsidiary of Airbus and specialist in metal 3D printing, announced that they have entered into a collaborative partnership to advance the use of additive manufacturing for large-scale production in the aerospace and defense industry.



The collaboration will leverage Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and APWorks' consulting, engineering and production expertise for new developments in the virtual validation of the additive manufacturing process.



In addition to aerospace and defense, the collaboration will target potential applications in the automotive and medical industries, as well as in robotics and mechanical engineering.



Separately, Dassault Systèmes announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Outscale. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Founded in France in 2010, Outscale provides enterprise-class cloud computing infrastructure services (IaaS) to customers through its ten data centers in Europe, North America and Asia.



