Norsk Titanium and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore possible industrial cooperation.

Norsk Titanium AS, the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components, announced it is exploring industrial cooperation opportunities with the diversified industrial group thyssenkrupp.

In December 2016, Norsk Titanium and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems signed a Memorandum of Understanding for industrial cooperation supporting thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' effort to replace the four Ula class submarines currently in service with the Norwegian Navy by modern submarines based on the HDW class 212A design. As titanium is an important material for this new submarine generation, Norsk Titanium's revolutionary Rapid Plasma DepositionTM technology will provide significant cost and schedule advantages, disrupting traditional manufacturing processes.

"The collaboration with thyssenkrupp constitutes a significant opportunity for Norsk Titanium and complements our achievements in the aerospace sector," said Norsk Titanium President Chief Executive Officer Warren M. Boley, Jr. "We look forward to working closely with thyssenkrupp to identify and further develop joint business opportunities that benefit both our customers and Norway."

"Close cooperation with the Norwegian industry, state-of-the-art technologies and trustful long term partnerships are key success factors to our concept in Norway. With the signed agreement, we are happy to have taken another step towards maximizing domestic industry involvement in this project," said Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Norsk Titanium is present at the International Paris Airshow, Le Bourget June 19-25, 2017, at a booth in Hall 1, Space H299, along with a full-scale mock-up of the company's patented MERKE IV™ Rapid Plasma Deposition™ machine that produced the pioneering structural parts.

About Norsk Titanium AS

Norsk Titanium AS is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition™ (RPD™) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD™ is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com

About thyssenkrupp Group

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and service businesses. Over 156,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2015/2016 thyssenkrupp generated sales of around €39 billion.

About thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world's leading system suppliers for submarines and naval surface vessels. The company has a history of naval shipbuilding that dates back centuries and offers state-of-the-art technologies, innovations and extensive and dependable services to customers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005398/en/

Contacts:

Griffin Communications Group

George Torres, +1 310.947.0982

media@norsktitanium.com