ACSS, an L3 and Thales Company, announced today that its T3CASIntegrated Surveillance System has been selected by Airbus Helicopters as standard equipment for its new H160 medium-lift, multi-role commercial transport helicopter. ACSS's T3CAS provides situational awareness and collision avoidance protection to more than 15,000 aircraft worldwide. This marks the first time T3CAS has been selected for a rotorcraft platform, and deliveries are expected to begin in 2018. ACSS products are on exhibit at the 2017 International Paris Air Show.

"We are very excited to bring our T3CAS capability to the rotorcraft market, especially in support of this important new helicopter program," said Terry Flaishans, President of ACSS. "We worked very closely with Airbus Helicopters to identify the best NextGen surveillance solution to meet H160 program requirements and the upcoming ADS-B mandate. Together, we are committed to ensuring that the H160 has the highest levels of situational awareness, safety and flight efficiency possible."

The T3CAS is a Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) that can host any combination of Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Terrain Awareness Warning System (TAWS) and Mode S Transponder with ADS-B In/Out capability. The system combines multiple products into a single 4-Modular Concept Unit (MCU) that reduces size, weight, wiring requirements and power consumption.

About ACSS

Aviation Communication Surveillance Systems (ACSS), 70 percent owned by L3 and 30 percent owned by Thales, is a joint venture managed by L3's Aviation Products sector. ACSS designs and manufactures products for all aircraft and helicopter segments, and supports products for air transport and regional airlines, business aviation, and helicopter, General Aviation (GA) and military aircraft operators. ACSS produces avionics systems that increase safety, situational awareness and efficiency for commercial and military flight operators. More than 75,000 ACSS products are operating in commercial, corporate and military aircraft. Thales Avionics is the exclusive air transport sales and support agent of ACSS products. For information about ACSS, visit www.acss.com. For information about Thales Avionics, visit www.thalesgroup.com.

About Thales

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 64,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14.9 billion in 2016. With over 22,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.

About L3 Technologies

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

