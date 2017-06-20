eSight: eSight 3 Launches in Europe

eSight 3 is a pair of breakthrough, electronic glasses that let the visually impaired actually see

PARIS, FRANCE and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jun 20, 2017) - Dr. Brian Mech, President and CEO of eSight, is pleased to announce the launch of eSight 3 in Europe. eSight 3 sets the gold standard for the most sophisticated low vision glasses of its kind anywhere in the world, enabling the visually impaired to actually see, be mobile and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living.

eSight 3 is a clinically-validated and patented engineering breakthrough that allows the visually impaired to see in the same manner that sighted people do. With eSight 3, those who are legally blind or who are living with low vision can experience a dramatically improved quality of life, and can independently engage in many professional, academic, or personal activities the way the sighted can. eSight 3 is a wearable, hands-free solution that provides sight without the need for any surgery.

eSight was founded in Canada, and is proud to have been the successful subject of thousands of inspiring stories of legally blind individuals who can now see.

"eSight 3 is the culmination of over 10 years of research and development, led by the world's largest, most knowledgeable lab in the world dedicated to eradicating vision loss through wearable technology," said Dr. Brian Mech. "I am incredibly proud of the hard work our team has undertaken, especially in obtaining the necessary approvals to commercialize our technology in the complex European market. Ahead of this important milestone, we are honored to have had some of North America's top medical institutions and eye care professionals clinically validate eSight. Our fundamental belief is that Everyone Deserves To See, and bringing our technology to Europe is yet another key step in fulfilling our global mission."

Dr. Jane Macnaughton, MCOptom Prof Cert LV, describes eSight as, "the first head mounted device that offers real potential for the visually impaired. There is nothing comparable in the marketplace, and I am excited to see where this technology is going to take us."

Brian Casey, one of Europe's first users of eSight, explained, "I lost my sight 27 years ago after two separate and sudden sports injuries. I was immediately registered as severely sight impaired. I spent several months going from clinic to clinic, but medics could not repair or remedy the damage. Every doctor told me that there was nothing they could do for me. I was ultimately let go from my job and sank into depression."

"But recently, I learned about eSight -- electronic glasses that help the severely sight impaired actually see. I will never forget the moment I first tried on eSight. I saw my wife's face for the first time, an experience that I will remember forever. She was even more beautiful than I expected."

"eSight has the potential to completely transform my life. With eSight, my visual acuity has returned to 20/20 and I am able to perform my job in a whole new way. As a low vision worker, I have committed my life to assisting others in regaining confidence and independence in their lives. Now, I can proudly share with my patients the same opportunity that I have had with eSight, and I am pleased to know that eSight can help others in Europe who are living with a visual impairment."

eSight 3 is available today. For more information on how you or someone you know can benefit from this technology, please visit eSightEyewear.com (https://www.esighteyewear.com/).

About eSight:

eSight was founded in 2006 for the sole purpose of allowing the visually impaired to see. eSight is an ISO-9001:2015 certified manufacturer, with offices and representatives across the globe. A unique patented assistive device, eSight 3 enables people with vision loss to actually see and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living. eSight can help a worldwide population of several hundred million people living with a wide variety of conditions that result in vision loss. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada.

To learn more about eSight, visitwww.eSightEyewear.com (http://www.esighteyewear.com/) or call 1-855-837-4448.

