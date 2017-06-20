PARIS LE BOURGET, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- In the weeks leading up to the Paris Airshow, Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has signed maintenance agreements for more than 300 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) with major airlines. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"APUs are the unsung workhorses of the aviation industry and P&WC has established itself as a leading supplier of these engines which greatly lessen an aircraft's environmental impact while on the ground, conserve fuel and assist with the operation of the aircraft," says Marty Kessell, Vice President, APU Market, P&WC.

P&WC offers several types of APU maintenance agreements to suit our customers' varying needs and operational environments. The pay-per-hour (PpH) plan allows the customer to make monthly payments based on a set rate for every hour flown to cover ongoing maintenance costs. The event cost plan allows the customer to pay for hours flown at the time of the shop visit for the specific maintenance event, rather than on a monthly basis. P&WC also has a material cost guarantee plan which is offered to customers who do their own repairs in their own shops.

In many cases, P&WC also provides spare-part support options which complement these APU maintenance support programs. All of P&WC's service plans provide excellent value and flexibility to customers and allow for predictive costs.

P&WC currently has more than 6,000 APUs in service in 19 different models; the entire P&WC APU fleet has flown more than 96 million hours. Today, there are nearly 3,000 APUs currently enrolled in maintenance programs.

"Our family of APUs covers a broad variety of aircraft platforms and the critical mass of APUs we have flying has been the impetus for us to create an exceptional customer service network," says Kessell. "We have one of the the world's largest worldwide service networks and the most experienced service experts in the business ready to serve APU customers 24/7 virtually anywhere in the world."

P&WC's support network includes CFirst response centres in Montreal and Singapore which provide 24/7 support, dedicated Customer Managers who work directly with customers to provide guidance and help resolve issues, plus a global service network that includes APU MRO services in Poland and West Palm Beach, Florida, and APU leasing centres strategically located around the world.

P&WC will be at the Paris Air Show, Pavilion C2. Interested operators are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 reasons to go beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

