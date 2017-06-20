

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday, with hopes for a soft British exit from the European Union and growing expectations that French President Emmanuel Macron will push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms helping underpin regional sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 45 points or 0.35 percent at 12,933 in late opening deals after rallying as much 1.1 percent in the previous session. Insurer Allianz, lender Deutsche Bank, utility E.ON and automaker Volkswagen were among the prominent gainers.



In economic releases, figures from Destatis revealed that German producer price inflation eased to a four-month low in May.



Producer prices advanced an annual 2.8 percent, slower than the 3.4 percent growth seen in April and the 2.9 percent increase economists had forecast.



Separately, a report from the European Central Bank showed that the euro zone current account surplus fell to 22.2 billion euros in April from 35.7 billion euros in March.



This was the lowest since November 2014, when the surplus totaled 21.65 billion euros.



