TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today from the International Paris Air Show, that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with SpiceJet of Gurgaon, India for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners. The LOI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. Based on the Q400 turboprop list price, an order could be valued at up to US $ 1.7 billion.

"We are proud to sign this agreement as it is another demonstration of the Q400's superiority in the turboprop market. When finalized, the repeat order will increase the Q400 aircraft fleet in the fast-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region and will launch the high-density 86-passenger model of the Q400 aircraft in India," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "This is also compelling evidence that the demand for turboprop aircraft is healthy in short-to medium-haul markets that can't economically support jets that are more expensive to operate."

"I am delighted that we will be acquiring 50 Q400 planes. SpiceJet operates India's largest regional fleet and is the only organized operator in this space. The acquisition will help us further increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly. Our passengers will be able to fly to more cities and help expand India's already booming aviation market," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"I congratulate SpiceJet on this announcement. This latest announcement by SpiceJet, which has been an enthusiastic supporter and participant of India's regional connectivity scheme, will help further take forward the government's vision to provide air connectivity to the common man. It is also a testament to the huge demand for air travel in the smaller towns and cities of India," said RN Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India.

"The Q400 is the largest turboprop aircraft available on the market and the 86-seat configuration will support SpiceJet develop its domestic operations from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India," said Francois Cognard, Vice President, Sales, South-Asia and Australasia. "Our continued partnership sets the stage for a brighter future, and years of profitable and efficient operations for SpiceJet."

Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15 Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration to domestic and international destinations. When concluded, this fleet expansion will provide SpiceJet the ability to grow profitably and leverage the robust demand forecast in the world's fastest growing regional aviation market.

Bombardier's Q Series turboprops and CRJ Series regional jets have made significant advances in the Asia-Pacific region where approximately 190 aircraft - including more than 165 Q Series turboprops -- are in service with or on order by over 25 customers and operators.

Bombardier's customer support network for commercial aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region includes Regional Support Offices in Delhi, Narita (Tokyo), Sydney, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Parts Depots in Sydney, Beijing and Singapore. Operating from the company's regional office located in Singapore, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's sales and marketing team is well positioned to provide industry-leading solutions to its current and prospective customers.

Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft.

About SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying more affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet operates 364 average daily flights to 46 destinations, including 39 domestic and 7 international ones. The airline connects its network with a fleet of 35 Boeing 737NG and 20 Bombardier Q400. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India, as an additional fee option.

SpiceJet was conferred the CAPA Chairman's Order of Merit for fastest turnaround in FY 2016 (Feb., 2017) 'Asia's Greatest Brands - 2016', 'Global Asian of the Year Award' for Mr Singh, & 'Asia's Greatest CFO 2016' at the AsiaOne Awards at Singapore (Jan., 2017). These added to the tally of global recognitions received throughout 2016. Some of the key accolades that were conferred in 2016 are 'World Travel Leaders Award' received by Mr. Ajay Singh at WTM London (Nov., 2016), 'Best Check- in Initiative' award by Future Travel Experience global awards in Las Vegas (Sep. 2016), Smart Check In Initiatives awarded at CIO 100 India Symposium & Awards in Pune (Sep., 2016), 'Best Employee Engagement' amongst 104 corporate entries at the 4th DMA - Thomas Assessments National Award for Excellence in Talent Management in New Delhi (Aug., 2016), Best Transportation brand as well as the Best Airline Brand in India for 2016 by Brand Trust Report (Apr., 2016) and the four Best Domestic Airline Awards, one for each of the four regions of India by DDP TravTalk.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Images of Q400 aircraft in the livery of SpiceJet are posted with this news release at www.bombardier.com.

The Q400 aircraft backgrounder is available in the BCA Media Hub.

For information about SpiceJet, visit: www.spicejet.com.

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's Website.

Bombardier, Q400 and Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:

Bryan Tucker

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1 (450) 476-5907

bryan.bca.tucker@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



