

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Airline leasing company Avolon Tuesday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft an option for further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.



The MoU was signed at the Paris Air Show and it is valued at $8.4 billion at current list prices. The delivery is scheduled from 2021 onwards.



Avolon said the new order strengthens its existing orders and commitments for new technology, fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft and its fleet will increase to 925 aircraft.



